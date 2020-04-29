|
James (Jim) Franklin Taylor passed away peacefully in his rest home in Ottawa late Monday, April 20th 2020, at the age of 91. He was pre-deceased by his wife, the love of his life, Audrey Abel-Taylor. Loving father to Joanne Thomas (nee Taylor) and Jamie Taylor. Much loved Poppa to Evan, Sarah and Stephanie Thomas; Ava May, Hannah, Benjamin and Sebastian Taylor; Father-in-Law to David L Thomas and Audrey Donnelly. Dearest brother to William and Robert Taylor. Jim was predeceased by his father, Norman Taylor, and mother, Ruby Taylor, and was Uncle to a multitude of nieces and nephews. Jim proudly served for 37 years on the Hamilton Fire Department and was widely respected by his colleagues. He was a front-line hero who rarely spoke of the depths and the difficulties of the job. His deep baritone voice was often heard in church choirs in years past and then again at family weddings, where he was often asked to sing. You will be deeply and sorely missed, Dad. We wouldn't be the people we are now without the man you were. Due to the current pandemic, there will be a memorial service at a date in the future. Details to follow when this too passes
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 29, 2020