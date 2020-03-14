|
Peacefully at the Brant Centre, Burlington, on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at the age of 96. Beloved husband of Audrey Moore (nee Davidson). Loving father of George Moore (Barbara), David Moore (Donna) and Charlene Henshaw (Wayne). Cherished grandfather of George, Geoffrey (Michelle), Kathleen (Bryan), David, Robert (Sandy), Marie and Jerald and great-grandfather of Hunter. Brother of Gloria Gardner and the late Joyce Snauwaret. As per Glen's wishes, cremation has taken place. (Arrangements entrusted to SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, BURLINGTON 905-632-3333). www.smithsfh.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 14, 2020