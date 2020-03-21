|
|
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Jim Goodale on March 19, 2020 in his 73rd year. Predeceased by his parents Archie and Lillian. Loving brother to Carol ( Bill ) Stirling, uncle to Dave (Emily) and Jeff (Jolanna). Great uncle to Jax, Jaidalyn, Joella, Colton, Sylvi-Anne, Jayce, Rosalie, and Aaron. Jim was a proud employee at the Hamilton Spectator for over 50 years and a long term member of the Hamilton Stamp Club. He will be missed by many extended family and friends. A graveside service will take place on Tuesday, March 24th at Mount Hamilton Cemetery at 11 a.m. If so desired, a donation to The Heart and Stroke Foundation would uncle be appreciated.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 21, 2020