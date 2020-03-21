Home

DODSWORTH & BROWN FUNERAL HOME - ANCASTER
378 WILSON ST EAST
Ancaster, ON L9G 2C2
(905) 648-3852
Graveside service
Tuesday, Mar. 24, 2020
11:00 AM
James GOODALE Obituary
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Jim Goodale on March 19, 2020 in his 73rd year. Predeceased by his parents Archie and Lillian. Loving brother to Carol ( Bill ) Stirling, uncle to Dave (Emily) and Jeff (Jolanna). Great uncle to Jax, Jaidalyn, Joella, Colton, Sylvi-Anne, Jayce, Rosalie, and Aaron. Jim was a proud employee at the Hamilton Spectator for over 50 years and a long term member of the Hamilton Stamp Club. He will be missed by many extended family and friends. A graveside service will take place on Tuesday, March 24th at Mount Hamilton Cemetery at 11 a.m. If so desired, a donation to The Heart and Stroke Foundation would uncle be appreciated.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 21, 2020
