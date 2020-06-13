JAMES H. SMALL
1938-03-02 - 2020-05-29
On Friday May 29th, 2020 surrounded by the family he loved so much James Henry Small passed peacefully into the loving arms of the lord. Jimmy was born in Hamilton March 2, 1938 to Gordon and Christina Small. He loved dearly his Brother Carl (Marilyn) Small and sister Marlene Smith. Loving father to Ron, Cathy (Jeff) and Wendy (Cecil, late Mark Smith).He cherished his grandchildren Brian, Samantha, Amy and Andrew. Jimmy then met the "love of his life" Judy Murphy and they spent the last 9 years travelling the world and enjoying life together. He will lovingly be remembered by his five beautiful nieces Shelley, Nancy, Carrie, Nicole and Alison. He will also be greatly missed by his close lifelong friends. Jimmy was retired from Stelco in Hamilton where he worked for over 30 years. Jimmy was a member of Hamilton Movie Club for over 45 years. He will be missed by so many but we will hold all those beautiful moments and memories close to our hearts. A small service and internment has already taken place at the Saint John's cemetery in York. A celebration of Jimmy's life will be held at a future date when allowed. Rest in Peace our dearest Dad... James/Jim/Jimmy We all love you so very much.

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 13, 2020.
