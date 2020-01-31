|
It is with our saddened hearts that we share that Jim passed away peacefully in his 87th year on Monday, January 27, 2020 at the Southampton Hospital. Survived by his beloved wife Claudia, daughters Debbie Twelves (Richard) and Valerie MacGregor (Donald), son-in-law Cecil Tucker, sister Doris Hayward (Ed), granddaughters Sara, Alyssa, Danielle, Elizabeth, Meagan, Ashley and Michaela and eight great-grandchildren. Predeceased by his infant son Scott, his daughter Gale Tucker and his sisters Mary and Donna. Memorial Service will be held at the Church of the Resurrection, 435 Mohawk Road West, Hamilton on Friday, February 7, 2020. Visitation from 12:00 noon until the time of service at 1:00 p.m., followed by a reception. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cancer Assistance Program, 555 Concession Street, Hamilton, Ontario L8V 1A8 or to the Church of the Resurrection, Hamilton would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be made at www.greybrucecremation.com Our memories will be our greatest treasure
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 31, 2020