James Harvie
1954-10-05 - 2020-07-12
Jim unexpectedly passed away July 12, 2020. Loving partner of Rosemary Coole; proud father of Rachael and Adam (West), Sarah Jane and Mike (Bergevin); adored and adoring Papa of MacKinnon James West. Remembered by siblings Joe and Wilma, Kathleen and Tom (Reynolds), Bill and Nora, Agnes and Don (Ross), Anne and Kevin (McEntee) and many nieces and nephews. Will also be dearly missed by Martha Sears and family. Predeceased by parents Bill and Betty Harvie. As a dedicated Hamiltonian, Tiger Cat fan, and voracious reader, Jim was always game for an energized discussion on any subject. He enjoyed careers in sales, plumbing and found his passion instructing apprentice plumbers at Mohawk College until his retirement. Cremation has taken place, Celebration of Life to be held when permitted. Jim was often excited to discover and support new and unique causes. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name to a small charity of your choice would be appreciated by the family.

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jul. 16, 2020.
