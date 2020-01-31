|
|
Peacefully passed away on January 29, 2020, after a short battle with cancer, in his 80th year. Jim is survived by his wife Sue, daughter Melanie, son-in-law Kevin, brother Bob, granddaughter Carter, nieces Wanda, Kristen and Kylie, nephew Jeff, and many friends. Jim was a natural born salesman with the gift of the gab. He proudly sold used cars for over 45 years. Jim liked nothing better than cruising to a car meet in one of his treasured classic cars, especially his 1970 El Camino. Cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will be held at Circle of Life Cremation and Burial Centre, 100 King St. EAST, Dundas, ON from 2 p.m. - 4 p.m. on Sunday, February 23, 2020 (additional parking at the Air Force Club). Donations to the Terry Fox Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Condolences, memories and photos may be left at www.circleoflifecbc.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 31, 2020