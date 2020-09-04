Peacefully, in his 99th year, James (Jim) Henry Buffett completed his wonderful life on Tuesday September 1, 2020 as a resident at Grace Villa Nursing Home in Hamilton. Predeceased by his late wife Gwen and survived by his son Bruce, daughter "out-law” Kathy (Eric), grandchildren James (Lesley) and Lindsay (Steve) and great-grandchildren Amelia and Rozlyn. Poppa Jim was born in Neil’s Harbour, Nova Scotia and was the last of the 11 Buffett children to pass. He saw intense military action behind enemy lines with the Canadian Armed Forces in Europe during WW2. Following the war, he returned to Cape Breton, married Gwen and they moved to Hamilton for employment. He leaves behind countless memories shared by friends and family from Southern Ontario and the East Coast. He was still an active member of the Bricklayers and Masons Union and was employed by Stelco until his retirement nearly forty years ago. Jim delivered Meals on Wheels as a volunteer driver for over 20 years in his retirement. The family would like to thank the staff at Grace Villa for their care and support. A private, graveside service will take place on Sept 8, 2020. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations made to VON Hamilton Meals on Wheels program would be appreciated by the family. This can be arranged by calling 905 522 1022 or sending a cheque to 414 Victoria Ave North, Hamilton ON L8L 5G8.



