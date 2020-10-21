1948-2020 Suddenly at home at the age of 72. Former husband of many years to Jacqueline and beloved father of James. Dear brother of Robert and loved brother-in-law of Morris, Robert (deceased), Heather and Graham (deceased) Bell. Cherished uncle to Blaire and Brendan Bell. James leaves behind many family and friends in Toronto and Hamilton. Due to COVID restrictions, a private gathering will be held at L.G. WALLACE FUNERAL HOME, 151 Ottawa Street North, Hamilton (905) 544-1147, followed by a Graveside Service at Eastlawn Cemetery, Hamilton on Friday, October 23, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. Please contact the funeral home for sign-in and registration. Online condolences and memories can be shared at www.lgwallace.ca
.