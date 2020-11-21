With the greatest sadness and heavy hearts, we announce the peaceful passing of James Imre Antaloczy, born on a sunny day in Hungary. A gifted Conductor, Tenor, Real-estate broker, Multi-Cultural advisor, Father and Husband; James lit up the room with his charm, blessed voice, witty jokes and warm nature. A Hungarian freedom fighter; he arrived in Canada as a refugee and had 4 children with his loving wife Eva. James conducted the Franz Liszt Chamber choir, performed and promoted Hungarian music and culture with his family. James had a good, full and long life. He loved God, family, homeland and country and is with the celestial wings of peace, harmony and beauty leaving behind his loved ones, Eva, Malcolm, Adam, Ocsi, Scarlett and relatives worldwide. Until we meet again,.... Sincere thanks for the lovely sympathy gifts. Donations to St. Stephen's of Hungary Church (Barton St.) appreciated. Mass/Celebration of Life: Saturday, November 28, 2020, 11a.m, St. Stephen's Roman Catholic Church, 130 Barton St, Hamilton.



