|
|
Jan 29, 1939 - Feb 24, 2015 In loving memory of our husband, father, and grandfather we lost five years ago. Your life was a blessing, your memory a treasure, you are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure. Remembering you is easy, we do it everyday; but missing you is heartache that never goes away. We hold you tightly within our heart and there you will remain. You see life has gone on without you, but will never be the same. Love your wife Florence Lisa, Vince, Maia, and Nico
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 22, 2020