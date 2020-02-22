Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for James Leckie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Jack Leckie

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Jack Leckie In Memoriam
Jan 29, 1939 - Feb 24, 2015 In loving memory of our husband, father, and grandfather we lost five years ago. Your life was a blessing, your memory a treasure, you are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure. Remembering you is easy, we do it everyday; but missing you is heartache that never goes away. We hold you tightly within our heart and there you will remain. You see life has gone on without you, but will never be the same. Love your wife Florence Lisa, Vince, Maia, and Nico
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -