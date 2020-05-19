James "Jim" John
On Sunday, May 17, 2020 in his 59th year, James "Jim" John began his journey home to the Creator. Father of Summer (Sheldon), Dallas and Charles. Special Uncle Jim John to Haylee and Cal. Grandpa of Ikekiss. Brother of Sue and Randy (Kelly) John. Uncle to Justin, Shauna and Brandon. Son-in-law of Inez. Predeceased by his partner, Joanne Thomas and his parents, Ralph "Joe Bear" and Evelyn (Chubb) John. Survived by his Aunt Bev and Uncle Dave. Jim will be greatly missed by many cousins, nieces and nephews, in-laws, and friends. Jim enjoyed watching and playing lacrosse, his Maple Leafs and Ticats. He looked forward to his grass cutting and drives with his pal, Keith. Special thank you to the doctors, nurses, and staff at St. Joseph's Hospital in Hamilton for their care and support. A small private family service will be held on Tuesday, May 19th at St John's Church. Arrangements by Styres Funeral Home, Ohsweken. www.rhbandersonfuneralhomes.com

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 19, 2020.
