1/
James Kennedy (Jim) Howard
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Born September 26, 1921 and passed away peacefully at Juravinksi Hospital on Friday October 30, 2020 in his 100th year. Predeceased by his loving wife of 69 years, Joyce in 2016. Dearly loved Dad of Kim Howard (Cheryl), Sherry Stinson (Dave), Jeff Howard (Michelle). Cherished grandfather of Stefanie, Brandon (Michelle), Erin (Daryl), Lisa, Melissa and Ava. Predeceased by his grandson Dean. Loved great-grandfather of Jarrett, Chloe, Rhaya and Blake. Jim will be remembered for his courageous service I the RCR Infantry Regiment during WW2. "Lest we forget" There will be no visitation and cremation has already taken place. A celebration of Jim's life will be announced by the family at a later date. As an expression of sympathy, donations to the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 622 (Stoney Creek), Alzheimer's Society or the Hospital for Sick Children would be greatly appreciated by the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Donald V. Brown Funeral Home Ltd.
36 Lake Avenue Drive
Stoney Creek, ON L8G 3N3
905-662-2948
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Donald V. Brown Funeral Home Ltd.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved