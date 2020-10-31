Born September 26, 1921 and passed away peacefully at Juravinksi Hospital on Friday October 30, 2020 in his 100th year. Predeceased by his loving wife of 69 years, Joyce in 2016. Dearly loved Dad of Kim Howard (Cheryl), Sherry Stinson (Dave), Jeff Howard (Michelle). Cherished grandfather of Stefanie, Brandon (Michelle), Erin (Daryl), Lisa, Melissa and Ava. Predeceased by his grandson Dean. Loved great-grandfather of Jarrett, Chloe, Rhaya and Blake. Jim will be remembered for his courageous service I the RCR Infantry Regiment during WW2. "Lest we forget" There will be no visitation and cremation has already taken place. A celebration of Jim's life will be announced by the family at a later date. As an expression of sympathy, donations to the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 622 (Stoney Creek), Alzheimer's Society or the Hospital for Sick Children would be greatly appreciated by the family.



