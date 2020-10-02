Peacefully on September 27, 2020, in his 91st year. Much loved husband of Christine (Renee) for 69 years. Beloved father of Jim (Liz), Ted (Diane), Rob (Lorraine), and Sandy (Sara). Dear Papa to Mike Hoyle (Julie), Heather Betzner (Jeremy), Katie McGhie (Justin), Andrea Hoyle, Jamie Hoyle (Jaime), Justin Hoyle (Breanne), Emily Hoyle (Josh), and Michelle Hoyle (Lee). Treasured Big Papa to 10 great-grandchildren. Jim was a retired Sergeant of 35 years with Hamilton Police Service. He loved the outdoors spending years of fishing and hunting at his beloved Pickerel River. Jim was an avid collector of antique trucks and cars, priding himself in restoring a 1930 Model A pick up to perfection. A private family service has been held. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation. "Jim will be missed beyond measure" Condolences, memories and photos may be left at www.circleoflifecbc.com