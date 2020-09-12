1/1
James LEENEY
It is with great sadness that the Leeney family announces the passing of a beloved husband and father on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 in his 85th year. Survived by his wife of 66 years, Josephine (Jo) and son David (Michelle) and daughter Karen Watson (Bryan). Grandchildren Ryan (Nicole), Brent, Robin (Phil), Samantha (Mack), Melissa (Zac), Brandon, Justin, Aiden. Great grandchildren Olivia, Sophia, Claire, Logan, Camden, Theodore. Also many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents, One brother and five sisters. Cremation has taken place. There will be an interment at Burlington Memorial Gardens. A private family celebration of life to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer's Society will be greatly appreciated. Many thanks to the staff of Wellington Park Care Center.


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
DODSWORTH & BROWN FUNERAL HOME - BURLINGTON
2241 NEW STREET
Burlington, ON L7R 1J2
(905) 637-5233
