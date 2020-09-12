James LEENEY

It is with great sadness that the Leeney family announces the passing of a beloved husband and father on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 in his 85th year. Survived by his wife of 66 years, Josephine (Jo) and son David (Michelle) and daughter Karen Watson (Bryan). Grandchildren Ryan (Nicole), Brent, Robin (Phil), Samantha (Mack), Melissa (Zac), Brandon, Justin, Aiden. Great grandchildren Olivia, Sophia, Claire, Logan, Camden, Theodore. Also many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents, One brother and five sisters. Cremation has taken place. There will be an interment at Burlington Memorial Gardens. A private family celebration of life to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer's Society will be greatly appreciated. Many thanks to the staff of Wellington Park Care Center.