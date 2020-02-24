|
In his 89th year, Jim passed peacefully at Juravinski Hospital, with family by his side. Loving husband and father, Jim leaves behind Dorothy (nee Major), his devoted and loving wife of 68 years. Loved father of Julie (Ken), Mark, Joanne Maguire (Mike). Predeceased by his eldest son Brad. Jim will be lovingly remembered by his 8 grandchildren, 27 nieces and nephews, their families and his friends, old and new. Jim treasured his independence and passed knowing he would not burden anyone with his care. This was his greatest desire as life took a toll on his physical well-being over the last few years. He lived life with a huge smile and often commented he'd had a great life. Jim worked at Stelco for 44 years and had fun on the side with his dump trucks and hobby farm, raising his own cattle and pigs. He loved country music and losing money at the casino. He did his best to remain active and except for the last few months, rode his stationary bike for 30 minutes every day and walked a 2 km route every morning after breakfast. He was proud of what he accomplished in his life and leaves family and friends with lasting memories of his good humour, cheerful disposition and most of all, good times on the farm. Against his better judgement and not without some convincing, Jim was a resident at Amica, Stoney Creek for the last three years but this country boys' heart and home was the FARM on Mud Street where he and Dot spent 47 years. Jim will return 'home' to Mud Street as his final resting place. Jim was the son of Ralph and Louise Horning (deceased). He leaves behind his sisters Betty Ryan and Illa Maher (Mike). He was predeceased by his sisters Doris McConnell (George), Lyle (Marion), Norm (Rose), Margaret Hildreth (Gord), Jean Boettcher (Ernie). Join us as we say good-bye to Jim as he joins those waiting to greet him, especially his son Brad. The family will receive friends at Donald V. Brown Funeral Home, 36 Lake Avenue Drive, Stoney Creek on Tuesday February 25th from 3-5pm and 6-8pm and Wednesday, February 26th 10-11am immediately followed by a Funeral Service at 11 a.m. in the Funeral Home Chapel. Interment to follow at St. George Anglican Church Cemetery (651 Mud Street East. at 6th Rd.) In lieu of flowers, donations to the would be greatly appreciated. Notes of sympathy and condolence may be left at www.donaldvbrown.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 24, 2020