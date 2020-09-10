1/1
James "Jimmy" May
Peacefully after a lengthy illness on September 8, 2020, at the Juravinski Hospital, Jimmy May died in his 68th year. Beloved husband to Gloria. Loving father of Liza May MacDonald (Jim) and her family from Nova Scotia, and Wanda Roberts (Craig). Jimmy was a retired employee of Dofasco with 20 years of service. He will be lovingly remembered as an avid fishermen and a collector of many things. Cremation has taken place. A memorial visitation will be held at P.X. DERMODY FUNERAL HOME, 1919 King Street East, on Saturday, September 12th from 10-11 a.m. followed by a chapel service at 11 a.m. Due to COVID restrictions, all in attendance must wear a mask. In lieu of flowers, donations to the SPCA would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences can be made to www.dermodys.com


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
