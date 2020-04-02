|
It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of James Joseph McCulloch on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 in his 88th year. Beloved husband of Marilyn for 65 years. Wonderful father of Leslie and Ron Spencer and Larry and Linda McCulloch. Much loved papa of Nicole, Joe, Courtney, Kyle and Lyz and great-grandfather to Fynlee and Faelan. Cherished brother and brother-in-law of Eileen and the late Bob Wilmot, the late Mary and Lloyd Nunn, the late Margaret and Gord Green, Shirley and the late William McCulloch. Dearly missed by many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Jim was a dedicated employee of Proctor & Gamble for 35 years, he coached and convened minor hockey for many years and was an avid fisherman. He enjoyed his summer vacations at the cottage on Lake Nipissing, fishing and enjoying the children and grandchildren. Special thanks to the staff at the Carlisle and Macassa Lodge for the wonderful care they provided to James over the past 3 months. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. For those who wish, memorial donations made to the would be appreciated. Please sign the online Book of Condolences at www.baygardens.ca.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 2, 2020