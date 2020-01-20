|
|
Peacefully at the Juravinski Hospital on Monday, January 13, 2020 in his 74th year. Beloved husband of Pat for 50 years. Loved father of Paul (Amanda) and Erin (Corey). Grandfather of his pride and joy, Grayson and Declan. Survived by his brothers Al (Sharon), Dave (Sue), sister-in-law Jean, brother-in-law Jim (Sue) and his large extended family in Canada, Northern Ireland, England and Australia. Predeceased by his parents James and Annie Matchett and his son David. Jim was a retired employee of the Utilities Department at Stelco with over 34 years of service. Special thanks to the amazing Nurses in C-3 at the Juravinski Hospital for their excellent care and compassion. Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Cresmount Funeral Home, 322 Fennell Avenue East, Hamilton on Wednesday, January 22 from 1 to 4 pm to share stories and memories. In Jim's memory, and in lieu of flowers, donations to the Juravinski Cancer Centre would be appreciated. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.cresmountfennellchapel.com for the Matchett family.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 20, 2020