It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved father and brother, Jim, after a courageous battle with ALS. Born in Nanaimo, BC, to parents James and Olive McPherson (née Eaves). He leaves behind his daughter, Jennifer and son-in-law, Grant Freeman and much-loved grandchildren, James Aidan and Anna. Eldest brother to Bruce (Karin), Douglas, Russell (Nancy), Susan Brouwer (Stan) and uncle to many wonderful nieces and nephews and their families. He will be deeply missed. Raised in Hamilton, Jim earned top honours at Air Cadets, trained as a pilot in his teens and found his passion at the Hamilton Institute of Technology with instrumentation. After several years working in Dofasco's instrumentation department, Jim branched out to start his own business. Celebrating over 40 years in Hamilton, Nova Analytical Systems (now part of the Tenova Group) is a world leader in gas analysis equipment for many industries, especially steel. Jim loved the outdoors and was very active with cycling, skiing, camping, boating, fishing and hiking. He loved animals, especially dogs, and loved walks with his dog, Murphy. Although his battle with ALS was short, he spent the last several months enjoying family & friends. As Jim said at the end, "He had a good life". The family wishes to thank the medical team at McMaster's ALS Clinic. Family and friends please join us for a celebration of Jim's life at Circle of Life Cremation and Burial Centre, 100 King St. E. Dundas, ON, on Sunday March 22, 2020 from 1 p.m. - 5 p.m. Spoken words at 2:30 p.m. (additional parking at the Air Force Club). In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Jim's memory to Salvation Army, Bruce Trail Conservancy or Hamilton/Burlington SPCA. Condolences, memories and photos may be left at www.circleoflifecbc.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 29, 2020