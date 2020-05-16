James Michael POYNER
1943-03-16 - 2020-05-13
Passed away peacefully at home on May 13, 2020, at the age of 77. Remembered by sons Raymond Poyner, his wife Debra Poyner, Timothy Poyner, John Poyner, his wife Melissa Poyner and grandchildren Trinity and Randy Richmond, brother Bob Poyner and his wife Pat, sister-in-law Eleanor Emery and her husband Jim and their families. Predeceased by his wife Lynda Lee, daughter Lisa, mother and father Jake and Anne. Missed by all. Cremation has taken place and a private service will be held at a later date. For those wishing, donations to a charity of you choice would be greatly appreciated. Please sign Jim's online Book of Condolence at www.turnerfamilyfuneralhome.ca


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 16, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

