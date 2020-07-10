Suddenly at home on July 8, 2020, Jim Mooney passed away in his 69th year. Husband of the late Leslie Mooney. Father of Jeffrey, and Jamie Sodergard (Shad). Grandfather of Kayla, Lia, and Nolan. Brother of Fred (Betty), Marguerite Utter, Chuck (Betty), Pat, Anne (Gary), and Colleen (Ralph). Predeceased by his siblings, Larry, Marion, Doris, and Theresa. Survived by several nieces and nephews. A special thank you to Barb for always looking out for Jim. Jim was a retired employee of Stelco with 35 years of service. He will be remembered for being a fan of the Hamilton Ti-Cats. At Jim's request, cremation has taken place. Visitation will be held at P.X. DERMODY FUNERAL HOME, 796 Upper Gage Ave., on Friday, July 17th from 1pm-2pm followed by a chapel service at 2pm. Burial to take place at a later date. BY MANDATE OF THE BEREAVEMENT AUTHOIRTY OF ONTARIO, ALL IN ATTENDANCE MUST WEAR A FACE MASK. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated. On-line Condolences can be made at www.dermodys.com