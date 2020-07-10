1/
James "Jim" Mooney
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Suddenly at home on July 8, 2020, Jim Mooney passed away in his 69th year. Husband of the late Leslie Mooney. Father of Jeffrey, and Jamie Sodergard (Shad). Grandfather of Kayla, Lia, and Nolan. Brother of Fred (Betty), Marguerite Utter, Chuck (Betty), Pat, Anne (Gary), and Colleen (Ralph). Predeceased by his siblings, Larry, Marion, Doris, and Theresa. Survived by several nieces and nephews. A special thank you to Barb for always looking out for Jim. Jim was a retired employee of Stelco with 35 years of service. He will be remembered for being a fan of the Hamilton Ti-Cats. At Jim's request, cremation has taken place. Visitation will be held at P.X. DERMODY FUNERAL HOME, 796 Upper Gage Ave., on Friday, July 17th from 1pm-2pm followed by a chapel service at 2pm. Burial to take place at a later date. BY MANDATE OF THE BEREAVEMENT AUTHOIRTY OF ONTARIO, ALL IN ATTENDANCE MUST WEAR A FACE MASK. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated. On-line Condolences can be made at www.dermodys.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
P.X. Dermody Funeral Homes - Upper Gage Avenue
796 Upper Gage Avenue
Hamilton, ON L8V 4K4
905-388-4141
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by P.X. Dermody Funeral Homes - Upper Gage Avenue

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved