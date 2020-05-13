James Neil Daw
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
80, of Hamilton, passed away peacefully, May 11, 2020. Jim retired from Stelco after 35 years and was an avid bowler. Jim will be missed and always remembered by his wife Gail, his children Susan Daw, Sharon (Mark) Aldred, Father Joseph Hearty, Matthew (Jennifer) Hearty; and Kelly-Marie (Lars) Sandmark and his three grandchildren Ariel, Samuel and Braden. Thank you to Dr. Ellis; Dr. Greenspoon and the staff at St. Peter's Hospital for all the care and support.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 13, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 13, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Bob stirling
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved