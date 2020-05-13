80, of Hamilton, passed away peacefully, May 11, 2020. Jim retired from Stelco after 35 years and was an avid bowler. Jim will be missed and always remembered by his wife Gail, his children Susan Daw, Sharon (Mark) Aldred, Father Joseph Hearty, Matthew (Jennifer) Hearty; and Kelly-Marie (Lars) Sandmark and his three grandchildren Ariel, Samuel and Braden. Thank you to Dr. Ellis; Dr. Greenspoon and the staff at St. Peter's Hospital for all the care and support.



