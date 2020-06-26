James Philip Hardman
Passed peacefully in his sleep at Joseph Brant Hospital. Loving son of the late Sarah Gillies and Lorne Hardman. Cherished father of Laura Craik (Scott). Caring Papa to Lindsay Celeste, and Nathan Craik. James was a dedicated Burlington postal worker for over 30 years. He was also an avid beekeeper, as well as an outdoor enthusiast. The family of James would like to give a special thanks to the staff at Joseph Brant Hospital, and Park Avenue Manor for all the care they provided.


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 26, 2020.
