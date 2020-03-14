|
August 24, 1935 to March 11, 2020 Jim passed away on March 11, 2020 in the city of Hamilton. Devoted husband to Betty for 46 years. Loving father to Jimmy (Yolanda) and the late Steven. Beloved step father to Sharon, Gloria (Allen), Walter (Shelley), and Gerald (Cindy). Cherished Papa to 9 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Oldest Brother to Ron, Harry, Ruby and Ralph. Will be missed by his nieces and nephews. Jim was a retired Stelco employee, an avid golfer and served in the Royal Canadian Navy. He was a kind, dedicated family man. We will miss you. A 'Celebration of Life' will take place in the spring. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the .
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 14, 2020