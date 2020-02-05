Home

DODSWORTH & BROWN FUNERAL HOME - ANCASTER
378 WILSON ST EAST
Ancaster, ON L9G 2C2
(905) 648-3852
In the presence of the Lord, Jim passed away on Sunday, February 2, 2020 in his 79th year. Loving husband of Sylvia (Bennett) for 51 years. Dear father of Michelle and her husband Karel and Michael and his wife Laura. Grandpa will be sadly missed by his granddaughters Nyla, Shiloh and Karolina. Jim is survived by his sisters, Rose, Ollie, Lydia and Helen. Predeceased by his brothers John and Peter and sister Jean. The family will receive friends at the DODSWORTH & BROWN Funeral Home ANCASTER CHAPEL 378 Wilson St. E., Ancaster, Ont. on Friday, February 7, 2020 from 10 a.m.-11 a.m. with the Funeral Service in the Chapel to follow at 11 a.m. The interment will be at Bowman United Church Cemetery, Ancaster. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Jim to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or Braeside Camp would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences available at_www.dbancaster.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 5, 2020
