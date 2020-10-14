1/1
James Reginald "Jim" MUTART
Suddenly on Monday October 5, 2020 in Hamilton, Ontario in his 62 year. Beloved son of the late Robert and Anne Mutart. Brother of Bob (Pennie Mason) and Donna (Ron Bohaychuk). Uncle of Jennifer (Joel), Kevin (Michelle) and Andrea (Ralph) and great-uncle of Nicholas, Katia, Lauren, Caleb, Evan, Abigail, Mya and Ava. Survived by many cousins. Jim will be remembered for his perseverance and courage as well as his love for the outdoors. Special thanks to the staff at the dialysis unit of St. Joseph's Healthcare for their care over the years, great friends and neighbours Hemen and family, and cousin Lisa for always being there for him. Cremation has taken place and a private family interment will follow. In Jim's memory, donations to St. Joseph's Healthcare Foundation, King Campus Dialysis Care would be greatly appreciated. Online condolences may be sent at www.donaldvbrown.ca

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
