Jim passed peacefully on April 5. He is survived by his wife Irene. They would have been married 50 years on July 4. Jim is also survived by his son Stephen, his wife Heidi, and their children Mya and Quinn; and his son Adam, his wife Cindy, and their children Belle, Sophie, and Ashlynn. He is survived by his sister Anne Smith (Frank), his brothers Peter (Krista) and Donald (Gloria), and several nieces and nephews. Jim practised family law for 38 years and ended many unhappy marriages. He was passionate about hunting, fishing, and camping. He and Irene made many memories on their worldly travels. Tess will miss her walks to the park and romps in the bush. He will be missed by Hot Dog, Piper, and Nash. Cremation has taken place. To memorialize Jim, please donate to your local hospital, the Ruffed Grouse Society, or the Nature Conservancy of Canada.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 8, 2020