Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for James MUIR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Robert MUIR

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Robert MUIR Obituary
Jim passed away peacefully on April 12, 2020 in his 86th year in Strathmore, Alberta. He is predeceased by his wife Freda Muir (2019) and will be deeply missed by his daughters, Kathy Davis (Tye), Linda Gallo (Tom) and Darlene Mantel (Carl). He will also be missed by his grandchildren, Jason Davis, Carl Davis, Ricky Davis, Laurie Freeman, Tricia Mulek, Jesse Gallo, David Gallo and Carla Mantel as well as being missed by several great-grandchildren. Special thanks to Peter Murray and Helene Brisson as well as Sharon Sequillion for taking such good care of Jim in his later years. Cremation has taken place and a private celebration of life will be held at a later date. To send condolences, please visit Jim's obituary at www.wheatlandfuneralhome.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -