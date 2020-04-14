|
Jim passed away peacefully on April 12, 2020 in his 86th year in Strathmore, Alberta. He is predeceased by his wife Freda Muir (2019) and will be deeply missed by his daughters, Kathy Davis (Tye), Linda Gallo (Tom) and Darlene Mantel (Carl). He will also be missed by his grandchildren, Jason Davis, Carl Davis, Ricky Davis, Laurie Freeman, Tricia Mulek, Jesse Gallo, David Gallo and Carla Mantel as well as being missed by several great-grandchildren. Special thanks to Peter Murray and Helene Brisson as well as Sharon Sequillion for taking such good care of Jim in his later years. Cremation has taken place and a private celebration of life will be held at a later date. To send condolences, please visit Jim's obituary at www.wheatlandfuneralhome.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 14, 2020