January 25, 1952 to January 5, 2020 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Ross, in his 67th year. Ross was born in Scotland and as a young child immigrated to Canada with his parents Thomas and Margaret Lennox. Ross was a longtime resident of Flamborough. Beloved father to Amber Lennox. Dear brother to Karen Goodlet (Doug), Scott Lennox (Andrea), Jeananne Kerr (Campbell), and Lee Biggs (Don). Ross will also be missed by many nieces, nephews and friends. Throughout Ross' long and difficult illness, Amber was a never waivering and dedicated caregiver who will miss her father tremendously. Ross was an adventurous traveller and avid outdoorsman and one of his favourite pasttimes was ice fishing on Lake Simcoe with his good friend, Larry. Cremation has taken place. There will be a Memorial Service at KITCHING, STEEPE & LUDWIG FUNERAL HOME, 146 Mill St. N., Waterdown on Monday, January 13, 2020 at 11:00 am, followed by interment at Garden Lane Cemetery in Flamborough, and reception. Donations to the or Canadian Diabetes Association would be appreciated as expressions of sympathy. Please sign the Tribute Wall at kitchingsteepeandludwig.com