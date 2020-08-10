At home on Friday, August 8, 2020. James Russell Bryce, dear husband, life partner and best friend of Jenny (VanVelden). Loving father of Jody Cukrovani (Bill), Jill Bryce (Chris), and Jeffery Bryce. Papa of his most awesome grandchildren Brandon, Adam, Alessandra, Angelina, Adrianna, Annalise, Damon, Frankie and Lee. Dear brother of Carol Kelly ( Dominic), Sandi Hoffman(Mike), Sue Maher (Norm) and Ken Bryce (Sue) and predeceased by Linda McCutcheon (late Jim). A family graveside service will be held at Selkirk Union Cemetery on Saturday August 15, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Following internment, friends are welcome to stop by at the family home for a celebration of a life well lived. www.rhbanderson.com