1/1
James Russell Bryce
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
At home on Friday, August 8, 2020. James Russell Bryce, dear husband, life partner and best friend of Jenny (VanVelden). Loving father of Jody Cukrovani (Bill), Jill Bryce (Chris), and Jeffery Bryce. Papa of his most awesome grandchildren Brandon, Adam, Alessandra, Angelina, Adrianna, Annalise, Damon, Frankie and Lee. Dear brother of Carol Kelly ( Dominic), Sandi Hoffman(Mike), Sue Maher (Norm) and Ken Bryce (Sue) and predeceased by Linda McCutcheon (late Jim). A family graveside service will be held at Selkirk Union Cemetery on Saturday August 15, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Following internment, friends are welcome to stop by at the family home for a celebration of a life well lived. www.rhbanderson.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Aug. 10, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved