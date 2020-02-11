Home

Tallman Funeral Homes Ltd.
3277 King Street
Vineland, ON L0R 2C0
(905) 562-5454
James Russell MacDonald

James Russell MacDonald Obituary
At St. Catharines General Hospital on Sunday, February 9, 2020 Jim MacDonald, aged 77 years, of Beamsville. Beloved husband of Ann and loving father of Rebecca (Grant) Downs and Nicholas MacDonald. Grandpa to Rachel. Brother of Bill (Sharon), Ed (Deb), Ted (Sandi) and Bob. Cremation has taken place. The family will receive friends at a celebration of Jim's life on Thursday, February 13, 2:00 - 4:00 p.m.at the Tallman Fireside Room, 3275 King St. Vineland. If desired, donations to the Alzheimer Society would be appreciated. Online condolences at www.tallmanfuneralhomes.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 11, 2020
