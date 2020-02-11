|
|
At St. Catharines General Hospital on Sunday, February 9, 2020 Jim MacDonald, aged 77 years, of Beamsville. Beloved husband of Ann and loving father of Rebecca (Grant) Downs and Nicholas MacDonald. Grandpa to Rachel. Brother of Bill (Sharon), Ed (Deb), Ted (Sandi) and Bob. Cremation has taken place. The family will receive friends at a celebration of Jim's life on Thursday, February 13, 2:00 - 4:00 p.m.at the Tallman Fireside Room, 3275 King St. Vineland. If desired, donations to the Alzheimer Society would be appreciated. Online condolences at www.tallmanfuneralhomes.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 11, 2020