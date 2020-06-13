James SOUTHERN
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with heavy hearts that we lost Jim on June 06, 2020. Survived by his wife Mary of 47 years and father of Darlene, Bob, Shelley Stasiuk (Larry) grandchildren Sarah, Mitchell, Josh (Victoria), Dylan, Dakota and great-grandchildren Damien and Myra. Also survived by Theresa and Wendy Southern. Jim loved his family first, followed by music, cribbage, scratch tickets and his cat Rascal. Cremation has taken place to be followed by a celebration of life at a later date


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved