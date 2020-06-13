James SOUTHERN

It is with heavy hearts that we lost Jim on June 06, 2020. Survived by his wife Mary of 47 years and father of Darlene, Bob, Shelley Stasiuk (Larry) grandchildren Sarah, Mitchell, Josh (Victoria), Dylan, Dakota and great-grandchildren Damien and Myra. Also survived by Theresa and Wendy Southern. Jim loved his family first, followed by music, cribbage, scratch tickets and his cat Rascal. Cremation has taken place to be followed by a celebration of life at a later date