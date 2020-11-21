Scott, James Stewart It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Jim at Juravinski Hospital on November 6, 2020. Jim passed away peacefully surrounded by his family. Jim leaves behind Nan, his wife of 64 years, daughters Anne (Dave), Brenda (Brian) and grandsons Patrick (Veronica), Colin (Jess) and Andrew, as well as extended family in Scotland. Born in Perth Scotland he moved his young family to Hamilton in 1967. Jim was a 30 year employee of the HSR as a bus driver and a member of the ATU. He was an avid golfer and long-time member of Chedoke Golf Club. In retirement Jim loved spending time with his family. He was devoted to the care of his loving wife. Jim especially enjoyed time with his grandsons, taking time to pass on his love of golf. We would like to thank the PSWs, Glanbrook Community Services and the staff at Juravinski ER for all the care and compassion that they gave Dad and our family. Cremation has taken place, with a private family interment to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be directed to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or Glanbrook Community Services.



