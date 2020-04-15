|
|
Passed away peacefully at Baywood's Place on Saturday, April 11, 2020, in his 77th year. Beloved husband of Martha Barnett. Dear father of Allan, Darcy, Bobby, James Jr. and Douglas. Will be missed by his sister Margie (Stan) Taylor. He will also be remembered by many nieces, nephews and other family members. James is predeceased by his parents Dorothy and James Stratford, sister Sue (Phil) and brother Edward. Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 15, 2020