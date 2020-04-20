|
|
James Terence McHugh passed away quietly on April 18th, 2020. James, better known as Chalkie or better yet, Big Jim, was born on October 24th, 1945 in Ardrossan, Scotland. He moved to Canada in 1967, calling Hamilton home. Since 1972, Big Jim was a proud Millwright of Local 1916, but an even prouder golfer. Jim loved to golf, spending time with his friends and always pointing out when reviewing the scorecards that their greatest handicap is the ability to add correctly. You couldn't miss Jim on the golf course as he quite often referred to himself as a peacock, always wanting to wear the brightest shirts. Jim was also a loyal supporter of Glasgow Celtic, he loved both playing and watching the beautiful game. Jim found the love of his life; Joanne and they married November 23rd, 1996. Jim spotted Joanne on an evening out, asked her for a dance and the rest is history. It was Jim's charm and smile that won over Joanne and they have had so many sweet and caring moments. They both doted over their cat, Button. The story of how they met will always be a fond memory and the love they share will be cherished forever. Jim's beautiful life will be remembered by daughter Lesley and husband Mike and granddaughter Charlotte, daughter Andrea and husband Edward, daughter Sharon, sons Sean and James Jr. and grandchildren. Jim is survived by his brother Ennis and the late Isabel McHugh, and by his late sister, Margaret, of all Scotland. Jim was one of the funniest most patient persons you could ever meet. The staff at the Cardinal Residence can testify to Jim's sense of humor. Thank you to the team for taking care of Jim, special thanks to Cheri, Preeti and Sunny for the care you showed Jim from the time he moved in, to his last moments. Celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers or donations, celebrate Jim's life by raising a glass and remembering the man. "But since it has so ought to be, by a time to rise and a time to fall, come fill to me the parting glass, Good night and joy be with you all."
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 20, 2020