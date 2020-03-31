|
|
Passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 28, 2020 in his 88th year at Albright Manor, Beamsville. Dear husband of Georgina for almost 15 years. Sadly missed by Georgina's daughters Cathy (Bob), Marilyn (Bob) and Carol (Pete) and their extended families. Predeceased by his first wife Florence in 2002. Predeceased by sisters Elizabeth, May and Barbara, and brothers William and Bud. Jim will be fondly remembered by numerous nieces and nephews. Jim was born in Windsor in 1932 and moved to Hamilton in 1948. In 1949 he joined the RHLI reserves and traveled to Germany. Jim returned to Hamilton in 1953, married Florence in 1954 and lived in Burlington until 1983 when they moved to Grimsby. He worked for Greening-Donald's for 43 years and after retiring, returned to work at John Deere for another 5 years. Jim was active in Probus, the Knights of Columbus and in his later years, became a member of St. John's Presbyterian Church. He was an avid Ti-Cat fan, supporter of the Grimsby Peach Kings and a long-time member of the Grimsby Barbershop Chorus. Cremation has taken place. Interment will be at Michigan Memorial Park, Flat Rock, Michigan. A private Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. If desired, memorial contributions to the West Lincoln Memorial Auxiliary would be sincerely appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to STONEHOUSE-WHITCOMB FUNERAL HOME, GRIMSBY, 905-945-2755. www.smithsfh.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 31, 2020