(October 24, 1922 - October 26, 2020) We celebrate the life of James Vincent Falco and announce his passing on Monday October 26, 2020. Jim died peacefully at home, two days after his 98th birthday. Jim was the loving and beloved husband of Joyce (née Brook) for over 65 years. He was a much loved and admired father of eight children; Leonard (Debby), James (deceased) (Tanis), Mark, David (Loretta), Christopher (Anna), Barbara Kazemi (Reza), Elizabeth (Joseph) and Paul (Sandy); proud Grandpa to eighteen grandchildren, Benjamin, Katelyn (Greg), Jim (Nancy), Steve (Terri), Carolann, Victoria, Allison, Dylan, Samantha, Graeme, Julia, Laura, Yasmin, Mina, Cyrus, Julia N., Timothy and Kelly; five great-grandchildren, Jason, Emma, Jonathan, Melanie, Angelica, Hannah and Nicholas. Predeceased by his older sisters Mary, Janet, Theresa, Nancy & Carmela and his younger brothers Steve, Louis, and Joseph, he will be fondly remembered by his sister Grace Falco Chambers as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. As the eldest son of a Sicilian immigrant, James was a hero in the eyes of many that shared life with him. Even though he ended his education in grade 8 to support the family cheese business, Jim was a life-long learner. To us, he seemed to be a doctor, lawyer, chemist, engineer, chef, musician, artist and dancer. Most importantly, he was a teacher. Along with Joyce, he taught us all what is important in life: to be curious, courageous and kind, and to have fun along the way. James was a true entrepreneur and led a family partnership in two successful businesses, Ontario Rendering Co. and Dundas Valley Foods. His dedication and ingenuity created a successful and supportive working culture. During this time, he also enjoyed the country life, raising his family on a hobby farm in Lynden, imparting his children and grandchildren with a love of animals and a sense of shared responsibility. It's been said that a hero is not an extraordinary person but rather an ordinary person who does something extraordinary. Jim is not a hero for what he achieved, building a successful life from scratch, dabbling in almost every profession with persistence, passion and integrity, but he is a hero for caring for us all with his ever-present love. And because he had done what he had set out to do - leave us with a legacy of love, not just in words, but through action, by valuing the inherent dignity of every person. Whether friends or family, we all remember the muffins, the soups and other goodies coming out of his kitchen right up to his advanced frailty, nourishing our hearts and souls. We all remember his wise one-liners that made us feel special, letting us know that we mattered. Even near the end, he still showed his endearing sense of humour and his love by holding our hands in his letting us know that he is okay, is guided by his faith, and that there is no need to worry as he had lived a good, long life. The family extends a special thanks to Dr. Rittu Singh, Dr. John Kelton, Dr. Christopher Patterson, Dr. Amin Mulji and PSWs Flora, Nida and Genevieve, who along with many others supported Jim over the last few years. Many thanks to The Reverend Mike Deed and The Reverend Canon Peter Davison for leading a beautiful service for immediate family that took place on October 29 at St. James Anglican Church, Dundas, and internment at The Grove Cemetery in Dundas. To help celebrate Jim's life, we encourage you to extend a helping hand to others. Please sign the online book of condolences at www.turnerfamilyfuneralhome.ca