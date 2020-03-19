|
Woke up today and one of my worst dreams came true. There was my name (James) Wayne Green in the death notice of the Spec. So, I said to my lovely wife Donna, "Call the boys at Kitching, Steepe & Ludwig". So friends, relatives, kids; Marie Green (Scott), Tammy Green (Ivor), Wayne Green, Jeff Green (Anita), Ken Bell (Kyla), Terri Lynn Emery (Brad), Pops to 13 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, come see that I am put in the ground forever at the cemetery at the corner of the 7th Concession East and Garden Lane (Pig's Lane). I will be with my parents James and Marion Green, and sister Marguerite Smith who have predeceased me. This will end my years of farming, custom work, and 40 years of Dofasco. Not bad for a guy who was to last only 20 minutes to 2 years at the Batch Anmeal & Transportation. Due to Covid-19 my family will gather privately at the funeral home on Monday, March 23, 2020. Invited Guests Only can arrive at 1:30 p.m. to share in memories at 2 p.m., and then they will load me in my pick-up truck and take me to the cemetery. At a later date they will announce a public gathering. Please sign the Tribute Wall at www.kitchingsteepeandludwig.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 19, 2020