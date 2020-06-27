It is with deep sadness that we announce the loss of James William Hammond Q.C., on June 23, 2020 from complications due to Alzheimer's Disease. Beloved husband, brother, father, grandfather, and friend, James is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 58 years Vicky, sister Jane Winfield wife of the late Thomas Winfield, father of James partner to Tony Corvinelli, and Mark, husband and father to Hannah and Frederick. Passionate about the law and justice James practiced for 53 years in a wide-ranging career that spanned federal prosecutions in complex financial crime, family law, and chairing federal pension tribunals. When not caring for his clients which he did with kindness and sincerity, James could be found on the links enjoying the peaceful green fairways of his favourite local courses. Those who knew James will never forget his generosity of spirit, surgical way with words, and intense curiosity about the mysteries of the universe. We are fortunate to have been a part of his extraordinary life, and grateful to carry with us so many wonderful memories of moments he made possible. We would like to thank the devoted and conscientious staff at the Extendicare LTC Alzheimer's unit for their many years of devotion to James' care and comfort and particular kindness to our family during his final days. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. The family ask that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Alzheimer's society of Canada or Alzheimer's research.