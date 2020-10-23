It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of James William Venator on October 14, 2020. He died peacefully in his sleep after years of chronic illnesses in his 83rd year. He is survived by his wife Alice Viola Venator(nee Ward), daughters, Shirley Venator, Geraldine Lucas(nee Venator) with Bill Mcintosh, Michelle Kollee(nee Venator) with Edward Kollee, grandchildren James Lucas, Samantha Kollee, Benjamin Kollee, brother William Venator and many nieces and nephews. There will be no viewing. There will be a mass too follow later after cremation.



