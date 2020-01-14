|
|
With great sadness we announce the sudden passing of James at his home in London, England, in his 65th year. Beloved son of Theresa and James Sr. (deceased). Loving brother of sister's Lisa (Andrew), Christine (Dennis) and much loved Uncle of Nicole (Mike), Benjamin, Adrian, Nathan and Natalie. Great uncle of Ethan and Eva. Also missed by relatives in England Aunt Barbara (Brian, deceased) and family, Aunt Joan (Brian) and family. Jimmy was born in Lancashire, England, spent his boyhood in Ancaster and his adult life in his beloved city of London. He will be missed by his many friends in London, and friends in Ancaster where he returned often to visit. Jimmy was an avid golfer and spent many happy hours on his frequent visits playing on the many courses in and around Ancaster. Cremation and a celebration of life have taken place in England. We will miss him beyond words but will love him always.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 14, 2020