Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for James WORSICK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James WORSICK Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James WORSICK Jr. Obituary
With great sadness we announce the sudden passing of James at his home in London, England, in his 65th year. Beloved son of Theresa and James Sr. (deceased). Loving brother of sister's Lisa (Andrew), Christine (Dennis) and much loved Uncle of Nicole (Mike), Benjamin, Adrian, Nathan and Natalie. Great uncle of Ethan and Eva. Also missed by relatives in England Aunt Barbara (Brian, deceased) and family, Aunt Joan (Brian) and family. Jimmy was born in Lancashire, England, spent his boyhood in Ancaster and his adult life in his beloved city of London. He will be missed by his many friends in London, and friends in Ancaster where he returned often to visit. Jimmy was an avid golfer and spent many happy hours on his frequent visits playing on the many courses in and around Ancaster. Cremation and a celebration of life have taken place in England. We will miss him beyond words but will love him always.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -