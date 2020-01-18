|
|
It is with great sadness that we announce the untimely passing of Wyatt on Tuesday, January 14th at St. Catharines General Hospital in his 39th year. Loving son to David and Donnalyn Cooper. He will be missed by many extended family and friends. Visitation will take place at DODSWORTH & BROWN ANCASTER CHAPEL on Monday, January 20th from 7-9 p.m. and January 21, 2020 12 - 1 p.m. Funeral service to take place in the funeral home chapel on Tuesday, January 21st at 1:00 p.m. If so desired, donations to Mission Services would be appreciated.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 18, 2020