Home

POWERED BY

Services
DODSWORTH & BROWN FUNERAL HOME - ANCASTER
378 WILSON ST EAST
Ancaster, ON L9G 2C2
(905) 648-3852
Resources
More Obituaries for Jameson Cooper
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jameson Wyatt Cooper

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
It is with great sadness that we announce the untimely passing of Wyatt on Tuesday, January 14th at St. Catharines General Hospital in his 39th year. Loving son to David and Donnalyn Cooper. He will be missed by many extended family and friends. Visitation will take place at DODSWORTH & BROWN ANCASTER CHAPEL on Monday, January 20th from 7-9 p.m. and January 21, 2020 12 - 1 p.m. Funeral service to take place in the funeral home chapel on Tuesday, January 21st at 1:00 p.m. If so desired, donations to Mission Services would be appreciated.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jameson's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -