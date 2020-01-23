Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jamie Laking
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jamie Dean Laking

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Jamie Laking on January 15, 2020 in his 48th year. Loving father of Colin (Emily), Caileb, and Caitlin. Dear son of William and the late Joanne. Dear brother of John (Joyce), and Lori Buckingham (Michael). Survived by many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Will be forever remembered by Teresa. Jamie will be lovingly remembered for his sense of humour, his love of golf, camping and playing pool. Visitation will be held at P.X. DERMODY FUNERAL HOME, 796 Upper Gage Ave., on Friday, January 24th from 11-1pm followed by a service in the chapel at 1pm. Cremation to follow. A Celebration of Life will be held at 1860 Barton Street East immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Canadian Mental Health Association would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences can be made at www.dermodys.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jamie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -