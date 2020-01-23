|
|
It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Jamie Laking on January 15, 2020 in his 48th year. Loving father of Colin (Emily), Caileb, and Caitlin. Dear son of William and the late Joanne. Dear brother of John (Joyce), and Lori Buckingham (Michael). Survived by many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Will be forever remembered by Teresa. Jamie will be lovingly remembered for his sense of humour, his love of golf, camping and playing pool. Visitation will be held at P.X. DERMODY FUNERAL HOME, 796 Upper Gage Ave., on Friday, January 24th from 11-1pm followed by a service in the chapel at 1pm. Cremation to follow. A Celebration of Life will be held at 1860 Barton Street East immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Canadian Mental Health Association would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences can be made at www.dermodys.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 23, 2020