Jamie Sue Halbert
1961-07-05 - 2020-06-11
Peacefully, after a short courageous battle with cancer on June 11, 2020 in her 58th year. Predeceased by her mother and father, Helen and James Halbert, and two loving sisters Cheryl Halbert and Lynn Steele (Wayne). Cherished mother of Jason Halbert (Marcey) and much-loved grandmother of Tyler and Eric. Jamie will be sadly missed by her dearest friend James Thomson, and brother John Halbert (Laura). Loving aunt to many nieces and nephews, and beloved to many extended family and friends. Special thanks to the staff at Dr. Bob Kemp Hospice for their care and compassion. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Donations in Jamie's memory can be made to Dr. Bob Kemp Hospice.

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 13, 2020.
