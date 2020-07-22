1/
Jamie TAYLOR
1976 - 2020
October 6, 1976 - July 16, 2020 It is with deep sadness that we share with you the passing of Jamie on July 16, 2020. Jamie is survived by his parents Chuck (Nicole) and Jackie. His loving son Bailey (Leia), and his sisters Sheila (Alan), Dana, and Terri (Steve). His step brother Billy. His nieces Justine (Dan), Melissa, Jorja, and Julia, and nephews Trevor, Alex and Orion. His many aunts, uncles and cousins. Jamie was a talented artist, welder, sculptor, and motorcycle builder. He loved all bikes, motor and human powered, and was a skilled rider of both. Jamie leaves behind some custom builds and many pieces of art that will be cherished by his family. Jamie will be most remembered for his kind heart and his love of family. He was deeply devoted to those he cherished. Those of us left behind will surely always smile when the unmistakable sound of a Harley approaches. A celebration of life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a donation to a charity of your choice would be appreciated. Condolences, memories and photos may be left at www.circleoflifecbc.com


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
